A home to over 20,000 fish, amphibians, birds, reptiles and marine mammals, the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland, is one of the nation’s top aquariums, showcasing award-winning habitats and hosting more than 51 million visitors since opening in 1981.

Students can explore conservation efforts and learn about aquatic animals in their natural habitats while visiting the aquarium.

“Our three pillars are to connect, to inspire and to conserve,” said Nora Campbell, director of sales at the aquarium. “That goal relates directly to our engagement with student groups. First and foremost, the aquarium is a fun place to go. Students seem to have a natural interest in aquatic wildlife and what happens under the sea. The National Aquarium is able to tap into that interest and inspire students to care for and help preserve the world’s aquatic treasures.”

A variety of programs are offered at the aquarium, giving students educational hands-on opportunities. Some programs include Aquarium Careers – National Aquarium Animal Rescue Program, Phylum Lab, Squid Dissection Lab, and behind-the-scenes tours.

“Students are often awestruck in our Shark Alley, where they can get an up-close view of our largest sharks,” Campbell said. “The 225,000-gallon ring-shaped exhibit includes sand tiger sharks, nurse sharks, sandbar sharks, the largetooth sawfish and more.”

Living Seashore is a new and popular exhibit, giving students the chance to touch Atlantic stingrays and moon jellies along edges of touch pools.

“We hope that students will gain an understanding of our ocean and the inextricable links with humanity,” said David Christopher, education manager at the aquarium. “Ideally, students will leave with a newfound inspiration to conserve the world’s aquatic treasures through thoughtful choices and care of our ocean planet.”

Guided tours and experiences are offered, and can be tailored to fit every group’s interests. Tours can be reserved up to one year in advance, and because of their popularity, the aquarium staff encourages booking early. Educational discounts are offered for groups of 15 or more students. A motorcoach drop-off and pick-up zone is located in the front of the aquarium.

For more information, call 410-576-3833 or visit aqua.org.