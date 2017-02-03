National Automobile Museum revs up excitement

The National Automobile Museum provides a historic look at the automobile’s impact on American society through the 20th century.

Named one of the 10 best transportation museums in the United States by USA Today’s Best Readers’ Choice 2016 competition, the museum in Reno is anchored by the world-famous collection of the late William Harrah, founder of Harrah’s Hotels and Casinos. Featuring more than 200 vintage and classic cars, the exhibition sets the standard for auto museums throughout the world.

Both entertaining and educational, groups will discover a story around every curve. Galleries of cars, memorabilia and special exhibits change throughout the year. Choose from a one-hour “classic tour” or a longer “enthusiast tour” for auto aficionados.

“The museum lets visitors travel through time like few other places,” said Jackie L. Frady, president and executive director of the museum. “It’s like driving through a century in just a few hours.” People are delighted by the historical street settings, entertaining audio tours, amusing theatre presentations and galleries of remarkable cars.

“Topping the list of favorites is the mighty 1907 Thomas Flyer, winner of the 1908 New York to Paris Automobile Race,” Frady said. “This forever changed the mindset of a nation about the future of the automobile and proclaimed American manufacturers as contenders in the worldwide market.

“Visitors are awed by the imaginative individuals — tinkers, inventors and dreamers — who built the first automobiles, practically by hand,” he said. “They gave birth to an industry that shaped almost most every aspect of our lives and sparked the curiosity of what lies ahead.”

Groups of 10 or more receive discounted admissions rates and can choose a self-guided tour or make arrangements for a guided tour. Banquet services are available for groups from 60 to 1,200.

The National Automobile Museum is open every day, except Thanksgiving and Christmas. Free bus parking is available on-site.

For more information, call 775-333-9300 or visit automuseum.org.

Article by Mira Temkin.