National Baseball Hall of Fame tells legends’ stories

Cooperstown, New York, is synonymous with the sport America proudly calls its pastime: baseball.

“For any visitor to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, a favorite stop is the Plaque Gallery filled with more than 300 bronze plaques for each hall-of-famer,” said Stephanie Hazzard, director of education.

The hall of fame celebrates the stats, scores and stellar careers of legends. It also tells the story of baseball’s development set against the backdrop of American history.

“Museum educators work with students in small groups to teach one of 16 core curriculum units,” Hazzard said. “These units use the lens of baseball to examine how the national pastime has helped shape American culture. Students discover objectives in diverse topics such as math, geography, civil rights history, women’s history and economics.”

The learning center offers students the chance to handle and try on replica uniforms and equipment from different periods of baseball history. They learn about the role the objects played in the game’s development.

In the “Whole New Ballgame” exhibit, visitors enjoy an enlightening trip through the last four decades of baseball. Students interact with artifacts from baseball history, including bats, jerseys, photographs, programs, souvenirs and mascots.

“The hall of fame also is home to a wonderful library collection and is the foremost repository of baseball information, in all formats, in the world,” Hazzard said.

A typical group visit lasts three hours, but can be tailored to fit students’ needs. For example, visits can include a guided tour, an e-learning module facilitated by a museum teacher or time to research in the Giamatti Research Center.

Discounted rates are available for groups of at least 15 students. One chaperone is admitted complimentarily for every 10 students.

Outdoor picnic areas are available in The Village of Cooperstown. For a fee, motorcoaches may park in a centrally located lot accessible from Chestnut Street (south of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce) or from Main Street (next to the KeyBank building).

For more information, call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org.

Article by Michael McLaughlin