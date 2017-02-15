COLUMBUS, Ga. — With thousands of artifacts, interactive exhibits and video presentations, the National Infantry Museum was named the best free museum in the nation by the 2016 USA Today Readers’ Choice poll.

The 190,000-square-foot facility opened in 2009. Its one guiding mission: to honor the legacy and valor of the U.S. Army infantryman. Beginning with the Revolutionary War, visitors experience 240-plus years of American battles. “The Last 100 Yards” is the museum’s signature exhibition.

Coming soon, the museum’s simulators will be second to none. Guests will be able to take a shot at the rifle range using the same combat simulator the U.S. Army uses. Climb aboard a Humvee and participate in a rescue mission seen on surrounding screens.

Guests also can view a military documentary in the Giant Screen Theater.

The museum shows what it takes to be a U.S. Army soldier and is a reminder of why freedom isn’t free. Visitors of all ages can experience firsthand the American infantryman’s journey to defeat tyranny around the globe.

Admission is free, but a $5 donation per person is requested. Group tours are available.