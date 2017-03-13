Groups can fill an entire day experiencing the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Iowa. A great place to start is the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, a Smithsonian-affiliated attraction. It’s on the western bank of the upper Mississippi River, where Iowa intersects with Illinois and Wisconsin.

National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium features historical and living exhibits to teach visitors about the mighty Mississippi, its tributaries and the Gulf of Mexico. The 10-acre riverfront campus has indoor exhibits that range in content from early waterway development to how rivers connect with oceans. It also features animal displays, a dozen large freshwater and saltwater aquariums, interactive areas and a 3-D/4-D theater.

“Our Wetlab area allows everyone to touch a sturgeon, a crayfish or furs from animals that are native to the Mississippi River,” said Melissa Wersinger, membership and youth group manager.

Outdoor exhibits explore the world of Samuel Clemens and the industries that thrived on the river. Visitors can learn about and tour the 1934 steam-powered dredge William M. Black.

“National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium goes beyond the classroom to help students and teachers understand the environment in and around the Mississippi River,” Wersinger said. “Our staff offers tons of knowledge during guided tours, which fulfill STEM and history related curriculum for teachers, and at the same time they make it a fun-filled day of hands-on activities.”

Groups can visit on their own or request a guided tour for an additional fee, offered Tuesday through Thursday in two- or three-hour durations. The museum can also provide educational programs focused on specific themes, behind-the-scenes tours, gift bags and on-site meals. Discounts are offered to groups of 15 or more and motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 563-557-9545 or visit rivermuseum.com.

Article by MeLinda Schnyder