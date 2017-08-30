National Postal Museum collects more than stamps

From exquisite architecture and rare stamps to anecdotal history, the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum attracts the curious as well as philatelists.

“It doesn’t always sound exciting if you’re not into stamp collecting, but that’s where we surprise people,” said Maggie Sigle, museum group tour coordinator.

Located next to Union Station, less than 2 miles from the National Mall, the National Postal Museum is housed in Washington D.C.’s first Post Office Building.

Constructed in 1914, the building itself is “very dramatic,” Sigle said.

It boasts an ornate glass ceiling in the atrium and a lobby that has been restored to its original grandeur, with bronze chandeliers and elaborate marble writing tables.

“As for content, we’re an American history museum that tells our nation’s stories through a very distinct postal lens,” Sigle said.

Guided tours last 45–60 minutes and hit museum highlights. Tours explore how postal services have evolved and shaped aspects of U.S. history and the history of mail transportation.

Groups can view artifacts from mail Amelia Earhart carried on her transatlantic flight to a taxidermied dog. Called Owney, the dog was the unofficial mascot of the USPS in the late 1880s and was honored with parades in China and Japan.

With one of the world’s largest stamp collections, the museum is a destination for philatelist groups.

Stamp enthusiasts can peruse the 275, pull-out stamp displays and examine some of the more coveted stamps, such as the “Inverted Jenny,” stamps mistakenly printed with an upside-down airplane.

Through Nov. 17, the museum is displaying the world’s most expensive stamp, the British Guiana One-Cent Magenta. In 2014, it sold for nearly $9.5 million.

Interactive displays allow groups to see and hear how stamps art is designed and selected, and how stamps have influenced popular culture.

Groups should arrange for tours three weeks in advance.

Group drop-offs are permitted via North Capitol Street. All-day paid parking is available at Union Station.

For more information, call 202-633-5555, email npmtours@si.edu or visit postalmuseum.si.edu.

Article by Danielle Russell