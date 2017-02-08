National Ranching Heritage Center celebrates the Old West

Once upon a time, the one-room schoolhouse was where the children of cowboys, ranchers and homesteaders learned how to read and write. Built near the turn of the 20th century and used until 1937, the Bairfield Schoolhouse had a cast-iron stove set on stones so sparks wouldn’t land on the wooden floor and burn down the small school. The schoolhouse is one of 49 historic structures that make up the National Ranching Heritage Center in Lubbock, Texas.

All the structures except one were relocated, restored and furnished for period correctness. Chronologically arranged, the buildings trace the evolution of ranch life from the late 1700s through the mid-1900s.

“Each structure has a story,” said John Levacy, volunteer. “The people who lived in those structures had dreams and ambitions. It is important that they be preserved.”

Formally dedicated in 1976, the National Ranching Heritage Center is a partnership between Texas Tech University and the Ranching Heritage Association. Admission is free. In addition to the historic buildings, the 27-acre site has a 44,000-square-foot museum and several galleries of Western art, photography and artifacts, as well as 42 life-size bronze outdoor art sculptures, including 19 bronzes of Texas longhorn steers looking as though they are a walking herd. Each steer weighs 750 pounds and carries the brand of its donor. The brands represent some of the most historic Texas ranches.

Special group tours can be arranged, including meals, live entertainment and trolley rides with a guide.

“I consider this a national treasure,” said Carl Andersen, executive director. “It tells the epic story of ranching and our nation’s westward expansion. It’s a fascinating place.”

For more information, call 806-742-0498 or visit www.depts.ttu.edu/nrhc.

Article by Jackie Sheckler Finch