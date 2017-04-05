National Tour Association names two new corporate partners

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Tour Association has joined with two new corporate partners, AvisBudget and Rezgo, to offer members discounts on services.

AvisBudget, which represents two of the world’s best-known car rental brands, is extending a 25 percent discount off base rates from Avis and Budget. The discounts are available on a wide selection of vehicles. In addition, NTA members can take advantage of complimentary membership in Avis Preferred and Budget Fastbreak and receive additional offers.

Rezgo offers a suite of comprehensive tour and activity operator software designed to help grow and manage business. Rezgo is providing NTA members with a 40 percent discount on the software, annual staff training and complimentary co-branding, as well as a free month of service. Members have access to tools to manage inventory and revenues in real time. An integrated customer-management tool keeps all interactions and bookings in one convenient place.

“The NTA Member Solutions Advisory Group was particularly interested in obtaining a special AvisBudget discount for members and their clients,” said NTA president Pam Inman. “And on the IT front, if customers book online, Rezgo ensures they have a positive experience no matter what device they may use.”

“We feel strongly that providing the best possible technology to NTA members will help them increase their opportunities to do business globally and to improve their overall business performance,” said Rezgo CEO Stephen Joyce. “We are really excited to make a difference for NTA and its members.”

To make a reservation with Avis, visit avis.com/nta or call 800-331-1212. To book with Budget, visit budget.com/nta or call 800-527-0700. For additional information on either benefit, visit NTAonline.com.

Founded in 1951, the National Tour Association is a global association of packaged-travel professionals who serve customers traveling to, from and within North America. NTA’s annual convention, Travel Exchange, will take place Dec. 14–18 in San Antonio, Texas.