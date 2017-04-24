National Tour Association partners with OMCA and TPOC

Logo: NTA

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Tour Association is partnering with the Ontario Motor Coach Association and the Travel Professionals of Color to collaborate around advocacy, education and membership.

With more than 700 members representing motorcoach operators, school bus operators, tour operators and tour suppliers, OMCA is one of the largest travel- and tourism-related associations in Canada. The association serves as the voice of private-sector bus operators, inter-city bus lines, charter and coach tour companies in Ontario.

Founded in 2002, TPOC provides training, networking opportunities and support for travel agents and travel trade professionals of color around the world.

As part of their agreements, the organizations will cross-promote member benefits, provide exhibit space at their respective shows and develop educational programming. In addition, NTA president Pam Inman will address the TPOC general assembly on May 19 during the group’s conference in Orlando, Florida.

“NTA’s base is the North American market, and our partnership with OMCA serves to strengthen that commitment,” said Inman. “Similarly, we look forward to working with our friends at TPOC to become more engaged with mutual issues and to make new business connections for all our members.”

“I’m really pleased to be able to partner with NTA,” said Doug Switzer, OMCA president. “Our members have a lot of common concerns when it comes to North American travel and the impact of government policies both north and south of the border. By working together I know we can achieve a lot more for the industry.”

“We see our partnership as a win-win,” said Betty Jones, TPOC president. “The synergy of travel agents, tour operators and travel planners is a unique opportunity to strengthen business ties and maximize our growth potential.”