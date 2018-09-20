LEXINGTON, Ky. — Pam Inman, CTP, president of the National Tour Association, has been appointed by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to a two-year term on the U.S. Travel & Tourism Advisory Board. In this role, Inman will work closely with fellow board members to develop recommendations on strengthening the competitiveness of the U.S. travel and tourism industry.

The board, comprising up to 32 members, advises the secretary on government policies and programs that affect the U.S. travel and tourism industry, offers counsel on current and emerging issues, and provides a forum for discussing the proposing solutions to industry-related problems.

“Pam is a personable, insightful leader, and she absolutely deserves a seat at this table,” said Chris Babb, NTA board chair and owner of Washington, D.C.-based The Group Tour Company. “She will provide a strong and knowledgeable voice for the packaged-travel industry.”

Inman, who guides NTA’s strategic direction, has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality and trade association industry in leadership positions at the national and state level. In addition, she held executive positions in state government including two gubernatorial offices, tourist development, environment and labor agencies. Inman also has more than 15 years’ experience working on political campaigns and 25 years in lobbying to the state legislature and members of Congress on tourism issues.

Founded in 1951, the National Tour Association is the premier global association of packaged-travel professionals who serve customers traveling to, from and within North America. For more information, visit ntaonline.com.