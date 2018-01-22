“A wonderful, interactive, well curated, memorable expression of the truth that our freedom is never free nor may we ever take it for granted. May the eternal flame of freedom burn on the balcony and in our hearts forever.” – National Underground Railroad Freedom Center visitor, David J.

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is a museum of conscience, an education center, a convener of dialogue and a bea­con of light for inclusive freedom around the globe.

Our physical location in downtown Cincinnati is just a few steps from the banks of the Ohio River, the great natural barrier that separated the slave states of the South from the free states of the North. Since opening in 2004, we have filled a substantial void in our nation’s cultural heritage.

In the mid-19th century, when the United States was divided between free and slave states, conductors on the Underground Railroad aided freedom seekers on their journey north, offering direction, relative safety and needed rest. The Ohio River Valley was an active site along this passage to freedom.

Today, on the banks of the Ohio River, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center stands as a monument to the souls who risked everything in the fight for their freedom and the freedom of others. Rooted in the stories of the Underground Railroad, we illuminate the true meaning of inclusive freedom by presenting permanent and special exhibits that inspire, public programming that provokes dialogue and action, and educational resources that equip modern abolitionists.

