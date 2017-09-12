On the banks of the Ohio River in Cincinnati, Ohio, students can discover the once-secret journey of those who helped slaves find their way to freedom. With more than 100,000 visitors annually, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center serves to inspire modern abolition through connecting the lessons of the Underground Railroad with today’s freedom fighters.

“National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is a beacon of hope for a future when every man, woman and child throughout the world can and should be free,” said Jamie Glavic, director of marketing and communications. “While visiting, groups will see a fragment of the Berlin Wall and a slave pen from Germantown, Kentucky, and they have an opportunity to tour the country’s first permanent gallery addressing modern-day slavery.”

Stories are told through a variety of videos, interactive stations and exhibits with docents. Exhibits include both permanent or temporary.

Middle school students are offered tours focused on building the Underground Railroad and the Civil War. High school tours focus on becoming modern-day freedom fighters. Both age groups are welcome to participate in self-guided tours, which allows educators to select key exhibits related to classroom learning.

The Family Search Center, where students can trace their families’ ancestry, is a popular place to visit. Students are encouraged to ask relatives for information on various family members (names, maiden names, dates of birth and death, etc.) in advance. The center has volunteers who help visitors search Social Security death indexes, as well as census records.

“Many guests are amazed by what they learn about their families in our genealogy library,” Glavic said.

The center asks groups to arrive 15 minutes prior to their visit for check-in and orientation. Motorcoach parking is not available on-site, but several options are available nearby.

For more information, call 513-333-7570 or visit freedomcenter.org.

Article by Deb Thompson