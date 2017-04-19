Step into the past at The National WWII Museum

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt captured the essence of what would be known as the “Greatest Generation” when he remarked: “We have faith that future generations will know that here, in the middle of the 20th century, there came a time when men of good will found a way to unit and produce, and fight to destroy the forces of ignorance and intolerance and slavery and war.”

Today, The National WWII Museum in the heart of New Orleans, Louisiana, is an inspiring tribute to those national heroes as it aims to preserve the stories and spirits of veterans.

“The National WWII Museum constantly evolves to ensure today’s students feel comfortable engaging with history,” said Walt Burgoyne, assistant director of education for interpretation at the museum. The museum’s campus has grown and most recently opened the new Campaigns of Courage galleries.

The sister exhibitions, “Road to Berlin” and “Road to Tokyo,” address the heart of the museum’s mission, telling the story of how the war was won.

Following in the footsteps of the men and women who served, Campaigns of Courage offers students a view of the European and Pacific theaters through the perspective of those who fought in them.

“We do this by providing interactive experiences in settings that replicate the terrain encountered by U.S. Armed Forces during the war,” Burgoyne said.

Students enter the Pacific Theater Galleries through a replicated aircraft carrier. The epic story unfolds in immersive exhibits that bring the war’s most infamous settings — jungles, beaches, mountains and oceans — to life. The 10 galleries retrace the grueling trail that led from Pearl Harbor to Tokyo Bay. Exhibits explore the evolving strategy for fighting relentless Japanese forces in Asia and the Pacific. They also examine cultural differences, logistical challenges, and the staggering range of extreme and alien conditions that confronted American military forces.

Student groups should plan a minimum of three hours to view the galleries. Docent tours are offered only to school groups with limited availability and capacity. Complimentary motorcoach parking is available nearby.

For more information, call 504-528-1944 or visit nationalww2museum.org.

Article by Michael McLaughlin