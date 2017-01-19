Groups can find authentic and enriching experiences at a number of Native American heritage venues in the Western United States. Even better, these experiences can be customized by adding on demonstrations and workshops such as hoop dancing and making bows and arrows.

Mesa Verde National Park

Colorado

See elaborate and spectacular stone communities built into the sheltered alcoves of canyon walls in Mesa Verde National Park in the Four Corners region of Colorado. Mesa Verde, Spanish for “green table,” is the location of some 5,000 documented archaeological sites, including 600 cliff dwellings. It was home to the ancestral pueblo people from A.D. 600 to 1300.

“The concentration, preservation and presentation of the cliff dwellings are not found at any other location,” said Robin Marquis, senior sales manager at Mesa Verde Far View Lodge, where step-on guided tours for motorcoach groups can be arranged.

Groups may book mesa-top interpretive tours that last about three hours. The tour provides an overview of the history, culture and religion of these ancient people, as well as their architectural and horticultural methodology.

“We do several stops, including overlooks, pit houses, Spruce Tree House and Sun Temple,” Marquis said.

Tours that go into the 40-room Balcony House, the somewhat isolated Long House or Cliff Palace (thought to have been a social, administrative site with high ceremonial usage) are conducted by the National Park Service.

Heard Museum

Phoenix, Arizona

Internationally known for the quality of its collections, ever-changing exhibits, programming and festivals, the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, is dedicated to the sensitive and accurate portrayal of native arts and cultures. To this purpose, the Heard combines the stories of American Indian people from a personal perspective with the beauty of art.

“The Heard Museum sets the standard nationally for collaborating with native people to present first-person voices,” said Mark Scarp, communications manager.

Groups can customize their visit by mixing and matching components of the three main tours of three exhibits: “HOME: Native Peoples in the Southwest,” “Highlights of the Heard” and “Remembering Our Indian School Days: The Boarding School Experience.”

A tour can be combined with lunch at the Courtyard Café. The Heard has a special group lunch menu and box lunch menu.

“Groups also may want to include a cultural performance, such as a hoop dance or fancy dance demonstration, or an activity, such as jewelry making or weaving,” Scarp said.

Private, guided tours must be scheduled at least two weeks in advance.

Cherokee Heritage Center

Tahlequah, Oklahoma

Cherokee Heritage Center, located in the heart of Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is the premier cultural center for Cherokee tribal history, culture and the arts. Visitors explore a collection of historic tribal-related documents and artifacts.

The center sits on the grounds of the circa 1851 Cherokee Female Seminary, one of the first institutions of higher learning for women west of the Mississippi. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places. After the original seminary burned in 1887, the building was replaced in 1889 on a 40-acre site north of Tahlequah, later to become the location of Northeastern State University.

The National Park Service has designated the Cherokee Heritage Center’s site as the interpretive site for the western terminus of the Trail of Tears for the Cherokees and other tribes forcibly removed to Oklahoma during the 1800s.

In fact, visitors can explore the “Trail of Tears Exhibit,” as well as a 1710 Cherokee Village and rural 1890s village called Adams Corner, among other Native American assets.

“We are a living museum,” said Brandon Bush, group tours reservation coordinator. “Out in the village, our guides are in period dress demonstrating skills from the 1700s — making (and shooting) bows and arrows, making baskets, throwing the stick ball around and demonstrating tools that were used.”

Groups can opt for a guided tour of the 1710 Cherokee Village or take up to three self-guided tours, including one of an art exhibit, which changes about every three months. Additionally, the center offers a number of add-ons to enhance a group’s experience: basketry, pottery, storytelling and making cornhusk dolls or a miniature pair of stickball sticks.

Making reservations a month or more in advance of a group’s visit is preferable, but the center can accommodate last-minute visits.

IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Among Santa Fe, New Mexico’s, vibrant museum landscape is the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA). It’s the country’s only museum exhibiting, collecting and interpreting the most progressive works of contemporary Native artists.

Here, visitors find the National Collection of Contemporary Native Art — 8,000 artworks in all media created in 1962 and later.

“MoCNA is dedicated solely to advancing the scholarship, discourse and interpretation of contemporary native art for regional, national and international audiences,” said Andrea R. Hanley, membership and program manager. “The museum is at the forefront of contemporary native art presentation and strives to be flexible, foresighted and risk-taking in its exhibitions and programs.”

On view through June 2017, “Visions and Voices” is curated from the museum’s collection and includes paintings, drawings, prints, photography, textiles, works in ceramic, stoneware and glass.

Group organizers can call or email the museum to arrange either a guided or self-guided tour. Group tours must be arranged at least two weeks prior to arrival.

Museum of the American Indian

Novato, California

Small yet significant, Museum of the American Indian has collections that include rare and irreplaceable Native American artifacts and reference materials. Located in Miwok Park in Novato, California, the museum provides visitors with a unique snapshot into local, native ways of life.

“We are the only Native American museum/cultural center on a Native American site in the Bay Area,” said Colleen Hicks, director.

This site was originally inhabited for thousands of years by the Coast Miwok Indians, hunters and gatherers known as skilled craftspeople in basketry, flint knapping and clamshell bead making. The museum has a large collection of Coast Miwok artifacts, and about 600 village sites have been identified in the area.

The museum’s mission is to represent Native American cultures from across the entire continent through exhibitions, film, demonstrations, workshops and cultural celebrations.

Downstairs, visitors can see the hands-on room with replicated artifacts; upstairs, there are exhibits that change twice a year along with a permanent display of pottery and Pomo men’s regalia. Other artifacts on display include birch bark baskets, Northwest Coast masks, Eskimo carvings and Navajo textiles.

Most visitor tours are self-guided, but staff members are available to answer questions and elaborate on the exhibitions. Groups must book tours in advance.

Article by Kathy Witt