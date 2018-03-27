Step back in time at the Natural History Museum of Utah

In Salt Lake City, groups can get their fair share of nature both inside and out at the Natural History Museum of Utah.

“Nestled into the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, the Natural History Museum of Utah bridges the urban and natural worlds,” said Patti Carpenter, director of public relations for the museum. “Your museum experience begins as you approach the building’s copper-clad exterior. Its award-winning design is a metaphor for Utah’s layered geology. Once inside, you’ll ascend to the museum’s grand lobby — the Canyon — with a soaring, faceted wall reminiscent of southern Utah’s famous slick rock canyons.

“A three-story glass case filled with 600 objects introduces the depth and breadth of the museum’s collections. From the Canyon, set off on a journey to explore a billion years of Utah’s changing natural history.”

The museum contains thousands of specimens in areas like paleontology, anthropology, entomology, vertebrate zoology, mineralogy, botany and malacology.

Groups have the option of taking a guided or self-guided tour. Guided tours give an in-depth introduction to the museum, its secrets and its stories.“Visit 10 galleries of interactive exhibits to marvel at fossils from Utah’s world-famous dinosaur quarries, discover the unique ecosystem of Utah’s super-salty Great Salt Lake and immerse yourself in some of the oldest objects made by Utah’s first inhabitants,” Carpenter said. “Drop by our special exhibitions gallery to see traveling exhibitions from premier museums across the globe.”

The museum has two special exhibits running: “Nature’s Ultimate Machines” will be on display through Sept. 3, and “Maya,” an exhibit that explores the ancient world and civilizations, will run from Nov. 10-May 27, 2019.

“People enjoy the fact that the museum is very interactive, and (it) truly gives them a fascinating introduction to the state of Utah and the Great Basin region,” Carpenter said. “The diversity and content-rich of objects in the exhibits provides something for everyone.”

The museum offers discounted admission for group visits and motorcoach parking is available near the museum.

For more information, call 801-585-9538 or visit nhmu.utah.edu.