Natural history captivates at Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History

The Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History in New Haven will amaze and educate students of all ages.

“Students are going to see and touch things at the Peabody that they won’t find anywhere else — hands-on fossils and artifacts from our collections and 150 million-year-old dinosaur skeletons in the Great Hall of Dinosaurs,” said Melanie Brigockas, public relations and marketing manager. “Displayed there are Brontosaurus and Stegosaurus and other real dinosaur fossils collected in the American West by O. C. Marsh, the first professor of paleontology in the U.S. and the Peabody’s first director.”

Groups have the option of participating in a docent-led program or a self-guided visit of the museum’s three floors. The Peabody Museum of Natural History offers a highlights tour or school programs based on specific topics. There also are special discounts available depending on what type of tour the group takes.

“Students will learn about natural history from the prehistoric past to the present day,” Brigockas said. “Each tour can have a general focus or delve more deeply into an area of interest selected in advance by the group. There are 22 different pre-designed programs offered in each of five categories: anthropology, art, life science, earth science and paleontology.”

The museum offers before- and after-resources for select programs. Resources include scavenger hunts, activities, study guides and lesson plans.

There also is a discovery room, which is a popular destination at the museum. It is packed with touchable specimens and hands-on-activities. It houses animals from all around the world. Students can observe poisonous dart frogs, hissing cockroaches, leaf-cutter ants and a bearded dragon.

The newest gallery at the museum, the David Friend Hall, features over 150 rare minerals from around the world.

Group reservations must be made two weeks prior to a visit. A 10 percent discount is available with prepayment if done two weeks before the groups visit. Contact the education office to make reservations.

Motorcoaches can park on Sachem Street.

For more information, call 203-432-3775, email peabody.education@yale.edu or visit peabody.yale.edu.