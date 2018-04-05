Indianapolis Museum of Art’s sprawling campus now carries a name.

The museum united the diverse elements on its 152 acres into a holistic cultural campus called Newfields.

Newfields, a Place for Nature and the Arts encompasses the Indianapolis Museum of Art, The Garden, Lilly House, performance spaces and The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park: 100 Acres.

Newfields provides dynamic, relevant and social experiences with both art and nature, said Charles L. Venable, director and CEO.

“Our diverse landscape is unlike any other in the Midwest, and now is the time that we fully embrace all that we have to offer the community as a one-of-a-kind institution,” Venable said. “We are embracing our natural resources like never before, while staying true to our legacy as an art museum.”

On display from June 1 through Aug. 26 will be “Summer Wonderland: Spectacular Creatures.” Newfields is partnering with Cracking Art to welcome hundreds of animal figures in a variety of colors and sizes to indoor and outdoor spaces.

“Since the museum has a large collection, beautiful grounds and gardens and the Oldfields country estate, a visit here can accommodate several tour options,” said Wendy Wilkerson, senior coordinator for school and group services. “Perhaps the most requested tours are the American and European collections.”

Wilkerson suggested groups stay for at least four hours to enjoy all Newfields has to offer. “Stroll the Garden, explore the IMA galleries, stop for lunch and shop, of course,” she said.

Shopping and dining options include The Café, the seasonal Beer Garden and The Museum & Garden Shop.

As there can be extensive walking, Wilkerson recommended groups plan to be as comfortable as possible and take a break in the galleries or cafe.

Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call Newfields at 317-920-2679 or visit discovernewfields.org.