Stevie Garcia is CEO of New Orleans Custom Tours and Productions, based in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company offers all-inclusive packages and private tours in the Big Easy.

These in-depth experiences reveal jazz, Mardi Gras, Cajun culture and architecture in ways usually reserved for locals. Having established reciprocal relationships with many small business owners, Garcia provides experiences in New Orleans like no other.

Q. How would you describe your tours?

A: Custom Tours is the big premier company for high-end FIT and production touring experiences. We take pride in doing stuff no one else is able to do. We can customize experiences into what people want. Tours go to places inaccessible to most tour companies. We have access to private fine art, private boats, unique antique shops. I’m a historian and everyone that works for me is a historian.

Groups have rented actress Sandra Bullock’s house in New Orleans’ Garden District for a dinner party with a local celebrity chef. We have access to private dining in other mansions in the French Quarter. Another thing we do exclusively are plantation tours, with transportation provided by helicopter. Visiting the area’s three major plantations (Houmas House Plantation and Gardens, Whitney Plantation and Oak Alley Plantation) is much faster by chopper.

We also offer productions. The New Orleans VIP Mardi Gras Experience brings groups to the largest and most exclusive Mardi Gras balls and the chance to ride on a Mardi Gras float during a parade.

Q. What are you most proud of about your company?

A: Really, we had the CEO of Forbes Travel Guide on a tour. He and his wife take tours all over the world. He said it was the most interesting tour he had ever been on. We get a lot of really high-profile celebrities. They will become our best friends. People who live these amazing lives, and they fall in love with us. We find something they are going to love.

Q. What industry trends are you noticing?

A: There’s big growth in the Chinese market. The international trends are really starting to hit New Orleans, especially with direct flights. We see many people coming from England, Germany and Australia.

Pre-Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans was known for Bourbon Street and that was basically it. Tourists came to party. Now, it’s much more than that. We have architecture, food, history. You are really starting to see a trend with New Orleans being a draw for high-end tourism.

It’s starting to get a following, but it still has a certain grit. New Orleans hasn’t been Disney-fied.S

Q. What’s the next big thing for New Orleans Custom Tours and Productions?

A. We are starting to do a lot more productions. We do these crazy experiences for corporate groups. We take it to the next level, like reserving paddleboats for 400-500 people for corporate events. We’ll make it an experience with all the waitresses in period costumes. We have Bourbon Street balcony parties. Groups can come for Mardi Gras, ride in parades, go on a Mardi Gras cruise, have a behind-the-scenes local experience.

I’m really enjoying these experience packages and that’s the next big thing.

ASK

New Orleans Custom Tours and Productions

504-451-5337

neworleanscustomtours.com

Article by Erin Albanese