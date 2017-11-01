NYC & Company statement following terror attack in New York City

NEW YORK — NYC & Company released this statement following the terror attack in New York City.

“We are deeply saddened by the terrible attack of October 31, and are thankful and reassured by the swift actions of the NYPD and first responders. Our deepest sympathies are with all the victims and their families. It is profoundly disheartening to learn of the five Argentineans and the Belgian who were among those who lost their lives, and other visitors who were injured or affected who were simply here to experience and enjoy this incredible City. We condemn this senseless act of violence here and those in other destinations around the globe. We are a strong, united and resilient community. New York City remains a safe and welcoming destination for leisure visitors and meetings delegates, and we encourage travelers to continue with their plans here and elsewhere.” —Fred Dixon, President and CEO, NYC & Company

About NYC & Company

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For the official source on all there is to see and do in New York City, go to nycgo.com.