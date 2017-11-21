Swing to the music at Newport Jazz Festival

Jazz lovers, rejoice. The Newport Jazz Festival will keep crowds entertained for days with great music from top talent in the genre.

The festival is set for Aug. 3–5, 2018.

“The Newport Jazz Festival presented by Natixis Global Asset Management features some of the world’s best legendary and emerging artists in two historic Newport locations — Fort Adams State Park set on the beautiful Narragansett Bay, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame at the Newport Casino,” said Carolyn McClair, public relations director for the jazz festival.

Visitors can expect nonstop music from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with over 50 sets of music taking place. There is the option to purchase a general admission ticket or The Jazz Club package.

“General admission ticket holders can bring their blankets or low-back chairs and pick a spot in front of the main/Fort stage and select chairs on a first-come, first-served basis at the other three stages” McClair said. “The Jazz Club guests pay more and get the same great music plus reserved parking, exclusive access to a tented lounge with complimentary refreshments and a private cash bar, access to special seating, access to upgraded restroom facilities and a poster.”

The lineup for 2017 included The Roots, Bela Fleck & The Flecktones, Naturally 7, Sean Jones Quintet, Andra Day and Snarky Puppy. The lineup for next year will start to be announced early in 2018.

The Newport Jazz festival was founded in 1954 by Boston jazz club owner George Wein with funding from Elaine and Louis Lorillard. Jazz stars like Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and countless more have been on the festival stage. Now, 63 years later, Wein and renowned bassist Christian McBride are collaborating to get the best and brightest stars to the Newport Jazz Festival.

Motorcoaches can drop off and pick up passengers at the gate and park in an upper lot. An alternative option is taking water taxis across the bay from the groups hotels.

For more information, call 401-848-5055 or visit newportjazz.org.