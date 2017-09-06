Students visiting Niagara Parks Nature and Gardens’ Butterfly Conservatory can leave rain gear on the motorcoach.

A visit to the expansive parkland provides opportunities away from the adjacent and iconic (but wet) Niagara Falls to hike through Niagara Glen or cycle the Niagara River Recreation Trail. By stepping into the Butterfly Conservatory, students can discover the life cycle and beauty of one of Mother Nature’s most mystifying creatures.

Students are transported to a tropical paradise full of flourishing vegetation, trickling waterfalls and thousands of brilliantly colored butterflies. The conservatory is operated by the Niagara Parks Commission.

“The Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory allows you to immerse yourself in the beauty of nature,” said Cheryl Tyndall, curator at Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory. “The family friendly educational exhibits we feature each year, combined with our daily interactive educational programs, make a stop here at the conservatory a must for students and educators wishing to experience all that Niagara Parks has to offer.”

Over 2,000 butterflies made up of 45 different species coexist among the lush, exotic blooms and greenery that thrive in a tropical rainforest setting.

Many of the butterflies are imported from tropical regions around the planet. Nearly 60 percent arrive from butterfly farms in Costa Rica, El Salvador and as far away as the Philippines. The remainder of the butterflies are raised on-site in a quarantined greenhouse.

A self-guided walking tour of the Butterfly Conservatory begins with a short, informative video presentation. Pathways measuring 600 feet or 180 meters wind through the glass-enclosed conservatory. All lead to the emergence window where butterflies leave their pupae to dry their wings before taking flight — often right before the eyes of visitors.

For more information, call 877-642-7275, ext. 2, or visit niagaraparks.com.