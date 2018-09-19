Noble County links nature and creativity in eastern Indiana

Noble County in eastern Indiana bills itself as natural and nostalgic.

“Noble County offers a unique blend of an outdoor recreational paradise paired with preservation of its heritage and creativity,” said Sheryl Prentice, executive director of the Noble County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“Active groups will find Chain O’Lakes State Park, two championship golf courses and several new trails appealing,” she said. “History and literature enthusiasts can see firsthand the place where famous 20th-century author Gene Stratton-Porter crafted some of her novels.”

Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site is located in Rome City. Stratton-Porter, who died in 1924, is Indiana’s most widely-read female author and was a gifted nature photographer and entrepreneur. Her Cabin at Wildflower Woods is on the shores of Sylvan Lake among 148 acres of fields, woods and formal gardens.

Mid-America Windmill Museum in Kendallville preserves the story of the use of wind power with a collection of more than 50 windmills. Guided or self-guided tours can be arranged.

“The windmill museum, the only one east of the Mississippi River, showcases the development of wind power and its importance to agriculture as the nation was settled,” Prentice said.

Annie Oakley Perfumery in Ligonier offers perfume studio tours for groups. Perfumer Renee Gabet created the perfumery in 1980.

“Annie Oakley Perfumery, one of only a few authentic perfumeries in the country where you can create your own fragrance, is a terrific example of entrepreneurship,” Prentice said. “Add in the ‘sip and create’ lesson at a local art studio, buying locally grown food at our orchards and organic farms, or sampling craft beers and wines at our wineries and breweries, and groups will have satisfying memories to cherish for a lifetime.”

For more information contact the Noble County Convention & Visitors Bureau at 260-854-2115 or visit visitnoblecounty.com.