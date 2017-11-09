A “story in every mile” is how the North Boston region bills itself and it’s easy to see what tourism officials mean. This small geographic area is crowded with natural assets and cultural attractions yet has enough open space to make it ideal for group travel.

“The North of Boston region is home to the 34 cities and towns of Essex County, Massachusetts, each town offering its own unique character and charm,” said Ann Marie Casey, executive director of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau. “From the beaches of Salisbury to the historic infamy of Salem, the rocky shores of Gloucester to the industrial city of Haverhill, we have something for everyone to enjoy.”

The region of North Boston begins 30 minutes from Logan International Airport and the city of Boston and is home to more than 5,000 guest rooms, many group-friendly restaurants, 200 miles of coastline and scores of cultural sites, attractions and performing arts venues.

Casey’s office works with all of the region’s marketing organizations so a call to her can save tour planners time. Many groups base their visits in Salem to explore the region’s four communities.

Greater Salem

North Boston’s most famous city is Salem, also known as America’s Witch City, but there’s more history, arts, culture and maritime heritage here in addition to the Salem Witch Museum, which takes visitors back to the 1692 trials and through the evolving perceptions of witchcraft.

Take a narrated Salem Trolley ride through the city. Dine at The Landing restaurant for views of Marblehead Harbor, typically laden with yachts. Tour the House of the Seven Gables, which inspired Nathaniel Hawthorne’s famous novel, and the accompanying author’s birthplace, seaside gardens and a museum store in one of the city’s oldest homes.

See the wealth and power of historic Salem visualized through the Peabody Essex Museum’s collection spanning African, American, Asian, maritime, Native American and Oceanic art. Though founded in 1799, the museum is considered one of the fastest growing today with 1.8 million works, several historic structures and the only complete 200-year-old Qing Dynasty house outside China.

Greater Newburyport

Wolfe Adventures & Tours organizes walking tours of Newburyport, where the Merrimack River meets the Atlantic Ocean, and two of this community’s biggest attractions offer self-guided visits or specialized tours.

Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury is a 230-acre National Historic Landmark featuring a 1690 manor house with interactive stations and rooms staged in periods throughout its occupancy. There are more historic buildings, animals and a museum gift shop at the end of an 1850 carriage barn. Catch a vintage baseball game at the farm May through October.

Wander the grounds or book a tour of the Crane Estate in Ipswich to see some of the 2,100 acres that include a wildlife refuge, four-mile white sand beach and Castle Hill, 165 landscaped acres with a 59-room Stuart-style mansion and a half-mile rolling lawn ending at a breathtaking bluff-top view of the ocean.

Merrimack Valley

Haverhill, one of the largest cities in the North Boston region, has an assortment of historical treasure troves in the form of farms, structures and museums.



Among the must-see stops is the native stone Winnekenni Castle built in 1875 and now a cultural center within a public park. The Museum of Printing is chock full of impressive special collections and small exhibits that make it the largest printing and graphics art museum in the U.S. The museum has the only public collection of phototypesetting machines and fonts in the world, and groups see the evolution of office communication from mimeographs to typewriters to early Macintosh models.

Cape Ann



Known for its beautiful stretch of coastline, visitors come here for land and sea explorations centered around the world’s oldest working seaport. Gloucester, in the north Boston region, settled in 1623, remains one of the busiest fishing ports on the Eastern seaboard. Whale-watching tours, deep-sea fishing charters or leisurely harbor tours aboard a schooner will get groups on the water.

On land, view the lighthouses from Good Harbor Beach, stroll down Stacy Boulevard to see the iconic 1923 The Man at the Wheel statue (Gloucester Fisherman’s Memorial) or take a distillery tour.

Travel to picturesque Bradley Wharf in Rockport to see Motif Number 1, a replica of a fishing shack considered by many as the most often-painted building in America.

Woodman’s of Essex is a destination New England dining experience. “It’s a restaurant, but it’s really an attraction,” Casey said. “They’re the inventor of the fried clam. You can dine in the rough, at picnic tables overlooking the marsh.”

