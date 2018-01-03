For a sweeping look at North Carolina’s natural history, there’s no better place than the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences is the oldest museum in North Carolina, and the largest natural history museum in the southeastern United States. For the past three years, the museum has been the most-visited attraction in the state.

The Nature Exploration Center features exhibits on North Carolina’s diverse natural habitats and inhabitants from the Appalachian Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean.

The prehistoric North Carolina wing has dinosaurs and a giant ground sloth on display. The Nature Research Center, which opened in 2012, showcases tools, techniques and live scientists studying the past, present and future of planet earth. There, groups will see meteorites to mammoths and deep-sea submersibles.

The Window on Animal Health allows visitors to watch veterinarians give animals checkups and perform minor procedures on them. Visitors might see a snake get a checkup or a sloth get its teeth cleaned. A two-way intercom allows visitors to ask questions and get immediate answers.

“There’s a lot to do here,” said Jonathan Pishney, head of communications at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. “You can’t even really see the whole thing in a day. Most people who come here are surprised we have something this amazing. It’s free, so it’s a pretty good deal.”

Groups of 10 or more must schedule visits to the museum through Capital Area Visitor Services. Group discounts are available and motorcoach parking is offered about two blocks away from the museum.

For more information, call 919-707-9950 or visit naturalsciences.org.

Article by Kathie Sutin