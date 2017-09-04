Northeast Kingdom Tasting Center delivers Vermont goodness

Less than 20 minutes from the Canadian border, Northeast Kingdom Tasting Center in Newport offers a literal “taste of Vermont.”

The Tasting Center is several different companies under one roof: Jocelyn and Cinta’s Bake Shop, Butternut Mountain Farm (Vermont maple sugar company), Newport Ciderhouse Bar and Grill and Eden Ice Cider Company. Eden Cider’s production center is downstairs, and a tasting bar for its products is upstairs.

“It’s all good, and it’s all local!” is the mantra. Located in a former department store on Main Street in downtown Newport, the center’s emphasis is on featuring and supporting Northeast Kingdom farmers and producers.

Visitors can tour Eden’s production facilities, watch the bakers work and learn how maple syrup is produced. They also can taste local wines, ciders, spirits and cheeses, purchase products to take home or enjoy a meal of local fare at the restaurant.

“The main idea is it’s like a taste of Vermont in one place,” said Brianna Batson, tasting room manager. “We’re pretty flexible with what we can offer. We’re a co-op trying to highlight some of the best things about Vermont. The bakery uses Vermont fruits and local flour. The maple syrup producer is local, and the restaurant uses local meats, vegetables, fruits and cheeses.”

The center can accommodate groups of 15 to 50. The staff can provide a pre-set lunch or seasonal pairing plates for large groups in the Barrel Room of the cidery. Seasonal pairing plates feature four bites and four sips, all from local producers.

Motorcoaches can park on the street or in one of the municipal parking lots nearby.

The tasting center is open seven days a week from May 1 to Dec. 31. It is closed Tuesday and Wednesday from Jan. 1 through April 30.

For more information, call 802-334-1790 or visit nektastingcenter.com.

Article by Kathie Sutin