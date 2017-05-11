Nature calls at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park

The 725-acre Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville, Washington, presents prime opportunities for spotting bears, wolves, foxes, moose, bison, elk and other Pacific Northwest wildlife at play.

Part of the Metro Parks Tacoma system and accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, this expansive zoological park offers groups the chance to view animals via tram tours through a 435-acre, free-roaming area. There also are self-guided strolls along a series of paved forested trails.

Kris Sherman, communications associate manager of Metro Parks Tacoma’s Zoological and Environmental Education Division, said the narrated 50-minute tram tour is the facility’s most popular attraction.

“It’s not unusual for a tram to stop while a herd of bison crosses the road, or to pass a moose so close you can see — and almost smell — its breath steaming in the air on a cool day,” she said.

The walking tours provide safe and fascinating peeks at predators, such as American black bears, grizzly bears, wolves, foxes, Canada lynx and bobcats. Sherman said visitors also enjoy Animal Trailside Encounters, during which the keepers bring small animals out for up-close views and talks.

“At the Wetlands habitat, visitors can watch through glass the antics of beavers and river otters swimming in their pools,” she said.

In the spring, the free-roaming area welcomes adorable new residents, including fawns, bison and elk calves, and bighorn sheep lambs.

Additionally, Northwest Trek operates a Zip Wild collection of seasonal zip lines from spring to early fall.

“There’s nowhere else in the Northwest like Northwest Trek Wildlife Park,” Sherman said. “The wildlife park meets rigorous standards for animal care and conservation, and actively practices and promotes the conservation of wild animals and wild places.”

For more information, call 360-832-6117 or visit nwtrek.org.

Article by Amy Lynch