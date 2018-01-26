LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Tour Association will return to Texas in 2019 to hold its annual convention, Travel Exchange. NTA recently completed a successful 2017 convention in San Antonio, Texas, where tour operators, destination representatives and tour suppliers from across the United States and 30 countries worldwide met for five days to create itineraries for travel to, from and within North America.

“Hosting the National Tour Association’s annual Travel Exchange is an exciting opportunity for Fort Worth,” said Bob Jameson, president and CEO of Visit Fort Worth. “The industry’s top tour operators will realize the city’s latest developments, such as the largest whiskey distillery west of the Mississippi, Dickies Arena and the abundant nightlife in Texas’ first music-friendly city. We look forward to hosting TREX in 2019.”

The dates for the Fort Worth event, NTA’s first in the iconic Texas city, are Dec. 8–12, 2019. Prior to that, Milwaukee will be the host city for Travel Exchange later this year, Nov. 4–8.

NTA’s convention in San Antonio marked the association’s return to fourth-quarter dates, a move championed by members. And while the timing and location were well-received, the convention itself proved to be enormously popular with members.

“We always collect detailed feedback from Travel Exchange, including an overall rating for the event,” said Pam Inman, NTA president. “And the number for TREX in San Antonio was a big jump up the scale. That jibes with the many positive comments that members have shared in person, by handwritten notes and by email.”

Travel Exchange attendees have produced about $400 million in business the past three shows collectively. Tour supplier member Gina Duquenne of Oregon-based Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites said participating at TREX directly improves her property’s bottom line.

“I truly enjoy the opportunity to connect with some of the industry’s top tour operators,” she said. “This is a one-stop shop for us and a great return on investment.”

For more information on the event, visit NTAonline.com/convention.