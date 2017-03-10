LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Tour Association handed out several significant awards in St. Louis last week during Travel Exchange, the organization’s annual convention.

NTA Volunteer of the Year: Patti Culp, executive director of the Alabama Travel Council, was named 2017 Volunteer of the Year.

An NTA member for more than 35 years, Culp has been actively involved in a variety of roles, including serving on the NTA Board of Directors, chairing the Government Relations Committee, and serving as a speaker, sponsor, convention volunteer and board meeting host.

NTA Shining Star Award: Two destination marketing organizations, Travel Oregon and Travel Portland, were recognized with the NTA Shining Star Award. This award honors an organization that has made a significant contribution to NTA.

Accepting for Travel Oregon was Lisa Itel, and representing Travel Portland was Heather Anderson. The two DMOs teamed up to host Contact (NTA’s tour operator retreat) in 2014 and have sponsored at every convention since 2008.

James D. Santini Award: Thomas E. Jaffa, CTP, was honored with the James D. Santini Award at the Government Relations Breakfast Bistro during Travel Exchange.

Jaffa, owner of Seattle-based Jaffa Travel & Receptive Services, has been actively involved in the growth of NTA’s advocacy and government relations program for decades. Among his many contributions, he served as past chair of the NTA Government Relations Committee and currently serves on NTA’s Advocacy Advisory Group. Jaffa has also played a significant role in the association’s fundraising efforts.

The breakfast also featured an update from Donald Leadbetter, U.S. National Park Service national tourism program manager. Also announced at the event was news that the NTA Owners Network, which is composed of tour operator owners, reached their goal of 100 percent support of the association’s Government Issues Fund.

Members at the breakfast received an update on the legislative issues affecting the industry, along with news about legislation and programs critical for the tour and travel industry. Based on a recent member survey, NTA’s top legislative priorities are increasing National Park funding, modernizing airport infrastructure, expanding the Visa Waiver Program, strengthening TSA security programs, and ensuring surface transportation funding. NTA also will continue to monitor other issues that affect the industry, including Cuba and immigration.

The James D. Santini Award is named for Jim Santini, who served as NTA’s legislative council for more than 25 years after serving his home state of Nevada for four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the late 1970s, NTA played a role in the formation of travel and tourism caucuses in the House and Senate, and Santini was one of the founding members and chairman of the House Tourism Caucus. While representing the association, he fought unfair competitive practices, monitored industry regulations at federal and state levels and built a relationship between NTA and the National Park Service.

At Travel Exchange, 1,000 travel and tourism professionals — tour operators and representatives of destinations and tour suppliers — gathered to conduct business appointments and partner on packaged tour itineraries.