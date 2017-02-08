NTA names new director to oversee China Inbound Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Tour Association (NTA) has named Lin Wang as director, China Market Services. Wang will continue to grow NTA’s successful China Inbound Program, including educating members on how to attract this lucrative international segment of business, creating domestic familiarization trips and coordinating U.S. delegations to China.

Launched in 2008, NTA’s China Inbound Program is the only such tour operator registration program approved by the China National Tourism Administration. Comprising more than 225 companies, the program is a resource for U.S.-inbound travel professionals and is the leader in facilitating Chinese leisure group travel to the United States. By joining the China Inbound Program, tour companies have access to special programming, including exclusive FAM trips and NTA business events. They are included in the yearly Best of the USA: NTA Directory for the China Market, can attend the NTA China Market Forum and can access best practices and resources to attract business.

“Lin is uniquely qualified to build on the foundation of our leadership position in this market and promote the array of specialized services we offer our members,” said Pam Inman, president of NTA. “By targeting one of the most populous countries in the world, our members have unparalleled access and resources to significantly grow their revenues.”

Wang will be in St. Louis for NTA Travel Exchange, Feb. 26–March 2.

A native of Hangzhou, China, Wang brings with him a firsthand knowledge of China, as well as extensive expertise in tourism marketing and client relations.

Before joining NTA, Wang was an account manager for Partner Concepts Inc. He holds a master’s degree in tourism administration from the George Washington University, in addition to a bachelor of arts degree from Fudan University in Shanghai.

“I have heard great things about NTA and its members,” Wang said. “I feel really fortunate to join the team and look forward to working with all the members and helping with their success in the China market.”

China ranks fifth in the number of annual visitors to the United States, having set records in 2015 for both arrivals (2.6 million) and spending ($30 billion). In 2015, inbound travel rose 18 percent. China is the fastest-growing source of travel into the United States, increasing from 320,000 visitors in 2006 to a projected 4.5 million in 2019. By 2021, China is projected by the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office to become the third-largest inbound market, sending some 5.7 million visitors to U.S. destinations.

For information on the NTA China Inbound Program, visit ntaonline.com.