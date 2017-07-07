LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Tour Association is partnering with the Indian Association of Tour Operators to collaborate on opportunities beneficial to both groups. As part of the agreement, the organizations will provide exhibit space at their respective shows, develop educational programming and offer discounted membership fees.

Established in 1982, IATO has more than 1,600 members and works closely with the Indian government on critical issues affecting the country’s tourism industry. All active members are recognized by the government’s Department of Tourism and have at least three years’ experience handling international travel into India.

“We’ve worked with IATO for years, most recently in conjunction with Brand USA’s U.S.-India Travel and Tourism Year,” said Pam Inman, NTA president. “This new agreement acknowledges how we can further strengthen our partnership, including working with the Department of Commerce to convene a tour operators roundtable later this year.”

Networking among travel trade partners helps professionals track travel trends and consumer demand, said Pronab Sarkar, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators.

“We really feel honored to have formed the partnership with National Tour Association,” Sarkar said. “This will provide new ways to sell a wider range products and services by sharing knowledge and experience.”

Founded in 1951, the National Tour Association is a global association of packaged-travel professionals serving travelers to, from and within North America. NTA’s annual convention, Travel Exchange, will take place Dec. 14–18 in San Antonio. For more information, visit NTAonline.com.