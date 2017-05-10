New NTA partners provide benefits to members

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Tour Association has partnered with three corporate entities — TourConnect, UATP and WeChat Marketing Agency, TMG — to offer members access and discounts on valuable services. According to NTA, benefits of the partnerships include connecting with a seamless distribution network, attracting Chinese visitors and accessing travel protection plan

“We’re thrilled to offer NTA members access to these new member benefits,” said NTA president Pam Inman. “There is something for every member, whether it’s building brand awareness and driving revenue with customers in mainland China, joining a large network focused on more easily finding partners and great products and exchange rates, and accessing incredible travel protection plans.”

With accounts in more than 100 countries around the world, TourConnect is an online global network that connects travel suppliers (hotels, day tours, etc.), buyers (inbound/outbound tour operators, travel agents, etc.) and tourism boards. From managing existing partnerships to searching for new partners and exchanging annual rates, TourConnect provides tools to help tour operators grow and manage their business. TourConnect is offering NTA members 10 percent off TourConnect for one year. Additionally, the first 25 NTA members to enroll will receive two months free. Existing TourConnect users that are NTA members also will receive two months free.

“TourConnect and NTA are both passionate about building great industry relationships,” said Michael Herrmann, TourConnect’s founder and president. “We are excited to provide NTA and their members with an easy-to-use online platform to find new partners and grow these relationships on a day-to-day basis.”

UATP Insiders Club offers travel protection coverage for travel industry professionals when traveling on industry-free, reduced rate or full-fare tickets on a scheduled airline, Amtrak passenger train or cruise line. Available Insider’s Club insurance coverages underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company include travel accident protection, emergency medical evacuation and repatriation, and checked lost/stolen baggage protection. Insider’s Club non-insurance assistance services include 24-hour worldwide emergency assistance and are provided by On Call International.

“NTA is a widely respected association in the travel industry,” said Wendy Ward, vice president of marketing and communications for UATP. “We look forward to working with NTA to offer UATP Insider’s Club, our annual travel insurance program designed to provide important travel protection, to NTA members whenever they travel.”

The Momentum Group is a WeChat Marketing Agency that is redefining how global brands connect with customers on WeChat. WeChatify is the WeChat marketing platform created by TMG and is used by some of the top brands in retail, hospitality and tourism, such as Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, The Met, Saks Fifth Avenue and Tanger Outlets.

The Momentum Group will launch all NTA accounts on WeChatify, enabling NTA members to reach and engage with Chinese customers in mainland China and continue to nurture those travelers before, during and after their travel. WeChatify allows NTA members to access WeChat-specific information, such as user attributes and location, to refine and optimize their social marketing strategies. Discounted rates on a variety of services are available for members.

“TMG is excited to enable NTA members to engage the Chinese market on China’s most important communication channel,” said Jeff Fish, head of TMG client strategy.

For additional information on the new benefits, visit ntaonline.com/partners.