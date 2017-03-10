Group Tour Media

NTA names top young professionals and Distinguished Dozen
Winners of Courier’s Distinguished Dozen program were recognized at a Feb 28 luncheon in St. Louis during the National Tour Association’s Travel Exchange. Voting for the awards in 12 categories were NTA tour operators. The gold winners, from left: Lisa Itel, Travel Oregon; Heather Anderson, Travel Portland; Janice Weinman and Maya Tamim, Hilton Worldwide; Joe Luffman, Gaylord Opryland Hotel & Resort; Liz Gilbert, Entertainment Cruises; Peter Waugh, Broadway Inbound/The Shubert Organization; Pam Inman, NTA president; Roxana Rivera, Newseum; Steve Olender, Mohegan Sun; Tara Hippensteel, Hard Rock International; Stephen Braun, Macy’s; Jodi Danyluk, Norwegian Cruise Line, Malia Asfour, Jordan Tourism Board; Bob Rouse, editor, Courier; Kami Risk, president, NTA Services.
Winners of Courier’s Distinguished Dozen program
Photo: NTA

NTA names top young professionals and Distinguished Dozen

0
By on Travel News

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Tour Association recently recognized two groups of members in St. Louis during Travel Exchange, the annual convention for NTA.

Five young professionals were honored by NTA at a luncheon during Travel Exchange. From left, Dave Nitkiewicz, Experience Grand Rapids; Michelle Tupman, Great Canadian Holiday; Lisa Itel, Travel Oregon; LouAnna Henton, Nashville CVB; Fraser Neave, Wells Gray Tours.

Photo: NTA Five young professionals honored by NTA

Honored at a luncheon on March 2 was the inaugural class of NTA’s Top 5 Young Professionals. And at a luncheon earlier in the week, NTA president Pam Inman introduced the gold winners of Courier’s Distinguished Dozen.

“These members hold different roles in a variety of regions, but they all represent the best of NTA,” Inman said. “I’m pleased we can honor them. Each member has unique talents and contributions, and we are so fortunate to have these industry leaders involved in NTA.”

NTA Top 5 Young Professionals

The association honored its first group of top young professionals: NTA members, 40 or under, who have shown extraordinary leadership and performance and have participated in NTA events. They are:

  • LouAnna Henton, tourism sales manager for the Nashville CVB
  • Lisa Itel, global sales manager for Travel Oregon
  • Fraser Neave, director of product development for Wells Gray Tours
  • Dave Nitkiewicz, specialty market sales manager for Experience Grand Rapids
  • Michelle Tupman, vice president of Great Canadian Holiday

Courier’s Distinguished Dozen

In the sixth year of the magazine’s award program, NTA tour operators voted on destinations and tour suppliers in 12 categories. Criteria include quality of tour product, level of customer service and dedication to relationship-building. The gold, silver and bronze winners in each category are:

North American DMO Partner (City/Region)

Gold: Travel Portland
Silver: NYC & Company
Bronze: Visit Savannah

North American DMO Partner (State/Province)

Gold: Travel Oregon
Silver: New York State Division of Tourism
Bronze: Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

Overseas DMO Partner

Gold: Jordan Tourism Board
Silver: China National Tourist Office
Bronze: VisitScotland

Group-friendly Restaurant

Gold: Hard Rock International
Silver: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Bronze: Golden Corral

Casino/Gaming Property

Gold: Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Connecticut)
Silver: Beau Rivage by MGM Resorts (Biloxi, Mississippi)
Bronze: Tulalip Resort Casino (Tulalip, Washington)

Corporate Hotel Chain

Gold: Hilton Worldwide
Silver: Drury Hotels
Bronze: Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Independent/Boutique Hotel Property

Gold: Gaylord Opryland Hotel & Resort (Nashville, Tennessee)
Silver: The Biltmore Company (Asheville, North Carolina)
Bronze: Hilton Québec (Québec City)

Shopping Attraction

Gold: Macy’s
Silver: Tanger Properties
Bronze: Tommy Hilfiger

Theater/Show Venue

Gold: Broadway Inbound/The Shubert Organization
Silver: Blue Man Group
Bronze: Grand Ole Opry Entertainment Group

Museum for Groups

Gold: Newseum (Washington, D.C.)
Silver: The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York City)
Bronze: Graceland (Memphis, Tennessee)

Big-ship or River Cruising Company

Gold: Norwegian Cruise Line
Silver: American Queen Steamboat Company
Bronze: Holland America Line

Sightseeing Tours

Gold: Entertainment Cruises
Silver: Boston Duck Tours
Bronze: Old Savannah Tours

