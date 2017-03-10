NTA names top young professionals and Distinguished Dozen

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Tour Association recently recognized two groups of members in St. Louis during Travel Exchange, the annual convention for NTA.

Honored at a luncheon on March 2 was the inaugural class of NTA’s Top 5 Young Professionals. And at a luncheon earlier in the week, NTA president Pam Inman introduced the gold winners of Courier’s Distinguished Dozen.

“These members hold different roles in a variety of regions, but they all represent the best of NTA,” Inman said. “I’m pleased we can honor them. Each member has unique talents and contributions, and we are so fortunate to have these industry leaders involved in NTA.”

NTA Top 5 Young Professionals

The association honored its first group of top young professionals: NTA members, 40 or under, who have shown extraordinary leadership and performance and have participated in NTA events. They are:

LouAnna Henton, tourism sales manager for the Nashville CVB

Lisa Itel, global sales manager for Travel Oregon

Fraser Neave, director of product development for Wells Gray Tours

Dave Nitkiewicz, specialty market sales manager for Experience Grand Rapids

Michelle Tupman, vice president of Great Canadian Holiday

Courier’s Distinguished Dozen

In the sixth year of the magazine’s award program, NTA tour operators voted on destinations and tour suppliers in 12 categories. Criteria include quality of tour product, level of customer service and dedication to relationship-building. The gold, silver and bronze winners in each category are:

North American DMO Partner (City/Region)

Gold: Travel Portland

Silver: NYC & Company

Bronze: Visit Savannah

North American DMO Partner (State/Province)

Gold: Travel Oregon

Silver: New York State Division of Tourism

Bronze: Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

Overseas DMO Partner

Gold: Jordan Tourism Board

Silver: China National Tourist Office

Bronze: VisitScotland

Group-friendly Restaurant

Gold: Hard Rock International

Silver: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Bronze: Golden Corral

Casino/Gaming Property

Gold: Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Connecticut)

Silver: Beau Rivage by MGM Resorts (Biloxi, Mississippi)

Bronze: Tulalip Resort Casino (Tulalip, Washington)

Corporate Hotel Chain

Gold: Hilton Worldwide

Silver: Drury Hotels

Bronze: Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Independent/Boutique Hotel Property

Gold: Gaylord Opryland Hotel & Resort (Nashville, Tennessee)

Silver: The Biltmore Company (Asheville, North Carolina)

Bronze: Hilton Québec (Québec City)

Shopping Attraction

Gold: Macy’s

Silver: Tanger Properties

Bronze: Tommy Hilfiger

Theater/Show Venue

Gold: Broadway Inbound/The Shubert Organization

Silver: Blue Man Group

Bronze: Grand Ole Opry Entertainment Group

Museum for Groups

Gold: Newseum (Washington, D.C.)

Silver: The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York City)

Bronze: Graceland (Memphis, Tennessee)

Big-ship or River Cruising Company

Gold: Norwegian Cruise Line

Silver: American Queen Steamboat Company

Bronze: Holland America Line

Sightseeing Tours

Gold: Entertainment Cruises

Silver: Boston Duck Tours

Bronze: Old Savannah Tours