Dive into National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey

National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey digitally transports groups from its location in New York City’s Times Square to an undersea journey from the South Pacific to the California coast. Ocean Odyssey is the first entertainment experience developed by National Geographic.

During the timed-entry, 90-minute experience, docents lead an “underwater” dive that comes face-to-face with life-size, photo-real versions of some of the largest and most interesting creatures of the sea. Hundreds of underwater sounds from libraries all over the world enhance the experience via an ocean soundscape that uses 230 loudspeakers and 180 independent sound channels.

The visual effects team behind Game of Thrones created photo-realistic animation that provides digital access to rarely witnessed moments in nature, an equally immersive environment that guests can walk through and share stunning ocean encounters. There are digital sharks up to 20 feet long, playful sea lions and a pair of battling Humboldt squids, which are known to have as many as 40,000 teeth.



“National Geographic Encounter applies cutting-edge technology to our legacy of transformative storytelling,” said Declan Moore, chief executive officer at National Geographic Partners. “Fueled by the excellence of our photographers and explorers, and the extraordinary array of talent assembled behind the creation of this experience, we know we will inspire and entertain our guests surrounded by the wonder of our oceans. This experience exemplifies our commitment to entertainment with a purpose.”



Once groups “resurface” on land, they can track their trip, listen to ocean explorers and marine biologists, perhaps pledge to take action to make a difference in ocean conservation and share the news on a live social feed.

Tour operator groups are always welcome, said David Filipiak, director of sales, and are eligible for a 25 percent discount.

A lunch room that seats 100-plus can be reserved for a catered box lunch.

Reach National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey at 646-308-1337 or visit natgeoencounter.com.

Article by Mary Lu Laffey