Follow water’s journey at OdySea Aquarium

Trace the path of an element intimately familiar with aquatic life: water. The self-guided tour through the spacious OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale will bring groups face to fin with fish and other creatures beneath the surface.

“A visitor’s odyssey begins with a splash in the grand lobby,” said Julia Ponce, OdySea’s executive director of marketing. Nine 1,000-gallon aquariums are suspended from the ceiling and represent the water droplets that guests will follow on their visit.

Guests will experience more than 30,000 creatures from freshwater fish to larger ocean dwellers. OdySea’s pathway design guarantees visitors won’t miss a thing.

Exhibits start out by featuring lakes and river ecosystems. As guests make their way to the shore exhibits, they encounter playful otters and colonies of different penguin species. Animal caregivers are available to answer questions and advocate the role people can play in conservation.

“Our endangered black-footed penguins are a crowd favorite,” Ponce said. “Visitors love watching the birds’ clumsy waddle on land and are in awe of their graceful swimming.”

When guests are ready for a rest from “swimming,” the mid-point of the journey through the aquarium offers plenty of respite. Guests can access an on-site cafe with plenty of snack and meal options, as well as a 3-D film on underwater giants.

“Our visitors then descend an escalator where they become immersed in the world’s oceans,” Ponce said.

Schools of colorful fish and stingrays swim overhead and beside visitors as they make their way down to the first floor, where groups can encounter exhibits with an octopus, lionfish and spiny lobsters.

“The grand finale is the unique Living Sea Carousel — an unexpected surprise,” Ponce said. “Seated in movie-theater style seating, guests rotate through four habitats.”

Guests interested in diving deeper can pre-arrange behind-the-scenes experiences, such as a guided tour in animal care with OdySea staff or the penguin interaction program that offers a possibility of interacting with the penguins — no tuxedo required.

For more information, call 480-291-8000 or visit odyseaaquarium.com.

Article by Michael McLaughlin