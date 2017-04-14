A National Historic Register building sets the stage for Broadway musicals in southern Maine. The Ogunquit Playhouse produces exciting musicals each season with performances from May to November.

“We welcome groups to experience world-class theater in our beautiful seaside village,” said Rebecca Wood, social media and marketing associate.

The 2017 season will mark the 85th anniversary of the historic theater in Ogunquit. The theater is known for producing stunning, award-winning shows featuring talent from Broadway, television and film. Past stars of the stage include legends like Steve McQueen, Bette Davis and Sally Struthers.

“The Playhouse remains unparalleled in its commitment to creating the highest-quality theater, with each show produced, rehearsed, and uniquely cast for its stage and audiences,” Wood said.

Student groups are welcome to extend their theater experience by arranging for a special backstage tour. Groups enjoy insider access to the dressing rooms, green room and backstage. Trained volunteer guides share their knowledge of the storied history of the playhouse and the hundreds of stars who have graced the stage.

Students interested in technical theater will appreciate a visit to the sound room or a look at how the fly system operates to create magic for patrons. Beautiful grounds around the playhouse provide a setting for groups to enjoy food before the show. The playhouse also offers packages with area restaurants for groups looking to dine in the downtown.

For more information, call 207-646-2402, ext. 262 or visit ogunquitplayhouse.org.

Article by Michael McLaughlin