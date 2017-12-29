Nestled on the Mississippi Sound in Biloxi, Mississippi, the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art features a collection of ceramics crafted by the “Mad Potter of Biloxi,” George E. Ohr.

Designed by well-known architect Frank Gehry, the museum includes historic exhibits. The award-winning campus includes five self-sufficient structures, creating separate experiences with one vision. The mainstay of the campus displays the permanent collection of George Ohr’s pottery, ranging from colorful abstract pieces to more peculiar works, such as his puzzle mugs.

The Pleasant Reed Interpretive Center is another building on campus. Pleasant Reed was an emancipated slave, whose family moved to Biloxi after the American Civil War.

“The center provides an educational look at what life was like in Biloxi at the turn of the century and highlights the African-American history of the area,” said Natalea Thomson, who handles marketing/public relations at the museum.

Even though the center’s main focus is on Ohr’s works, it also displays rotating exhibits showcasing the work of contemporary southern artists.

“The ‘Katrina +10’ exhibit focuses on the media, volunteer and infrastructure efforts of the Mississippi Gulf Coast post-Hurricane Katrina,” Thomson said.

Running through March 10, 2018, “Paul Andrew Wandless: Stories, Myths & Musings” is an exhibit showcasing Wandless’ work, including large clay prints and sculptural figures, representing personal experiences and myths.

In the City of Biloxi Center for Ceramics, the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art offers classes and open studio time. Customized tour options are offered, including a pottery wheel demonstration and a pinch pot activity, where groups can craft pots, glaze and fire them. The pots can be picked up at the campus, and shipping options are available.

Groups must be booked a minimum of two weeks in advance. Lunch options are offered at the museum, and plenty of restaurants are located nearby. Tour rates and motorcoach parking are available.

For more information, call 228-374-5547 or visit georgeohr.org/tours.