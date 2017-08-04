My Old Kentucky Home offers new experiences

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown, Kentucky, is a dynamic visitor experience that includes new interactive programming, singing guides and active tour options.

My Old Kentucky Home is surrounded by landscaped grounds that encompass a visitor center and gift shop with made-in-Kentucky artisan items, an 18-hole golf course and the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre. There, from early June through mid-August, visitors have an opportunity to see the splashy outdoor musical theater with the Broadway-style, The Stephen Foster Story.

My Old Kentucky Home is an iconic and historic plantation named for Foster’s abolitionist-inspired ballad. Each season, groups are greeted with dramatic and sometimes breathtaking exhibit events. Events include: “A House Divided” in September, which explores realities of the Civil War era; “Shadows of Federal Hill” in October — ghost stories of My Old Kentucky Home; and the December holiday event, “An Old Kentucky Christmas Carol,” where visitors can see Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol acted out in all rooms of the 19th-century mansion.

“Our most popular exhibit tour has been ‘Weep No More,’” said Matthew Bailey, director. “This showcases the funerary customs of Victorian mourning, the historic practice of outwardly displaying one’s grief regarding the loss of a loved one through changes in wardrobe and the redecoration of one’s home.

“Guests have found this exhibit to be completely fascinating.”

The exhibit returns in October. Several specialized tours also are available for groups.

“Groups quickly fall in love with our Culinary Biscuit Demonstration Tour because they get to indulge in tasting our home-cooked biscuits, jellies and our own lemonade, while learning about the history of biscuits and even participating in cooking,” Bailey said. “On our Julep Tours, we demonstrate the craft of making a proper Kentucky mint julep.”

A Lemonade Tour that includes a picnic in the gardens, kitchen or carriage house, and an Apple Cider Tour with ginger snaps also are available.

For more information, call 502-348-3502 or visit visitmyoldkyhome.com.

Article by Kathy Witt