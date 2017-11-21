Old Sturbridge Village shares a slice of 19th-century life

Take a journey back through time and history into what life was like in 19th-century New England. Old Sturbridge Village, in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, gives groups the opportunity to speak with interpreters and ask questions.

“The village is unique in that it is a working village, a living history museum where the costumed interpreters are actually carrying out tasks that would have been done in the period we represent, 1790–1840,” said Michael Arnum, director of marketing and public relations for the village. “When visitors enter one of the 40 historic buildings, they interact with these guides who speak as contemporaries but are full of knowledge about what life was like in rural New England in the early 19th century.”

Old Sturbridge Village is housed on 200 acres, with 40 original and historic buildings. The buildings include trade shops, a working farm, water-powered mills, a bank, country store and homes. The village contains more than 50,000 artifacts and many came from the collection of the Wells family.

“Adults are intrigued by the many ingenious ways people in the 1830s developed practical solutions to everyday problems, things we sometimes forget these days since we have so many conveniences at our finger tips,” Arnum said. “For example, developing insect pest repellant on plants by making a solution with onions and spraying on affected plants. Also, just the everyday tasks that people had to do, how much they ate — 4,000 calorie daily intake was not unusual — and the nostalgia of seeing objects and tools that were familiar to our great-grandparents.”

It is recommended that groups plan to spend at least a half-day at the village, but could spend more depending on level of interest. There is also the opportunity to go on a stagecoach ride or a 15-minute guided riverboat tour.

The village contains four restaurant options, as well as stores to pick up a souvenir or treat. Motorcoach parking and special group rates are available.

For more information, call 508-347-0387 or visit osv.org.