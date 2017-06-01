Go wild in Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

A Nebraska zoo that humbly began with 120 animals, including two bison on loan from “Buffalo Bill” Cody, sets records for its devotion to species conservation. The 130 acres of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium contain the world’s largest indoor desert and biggest indoor swamp. And the indoor rainforest is among the largest globally.

Respected as an international leader in education relating to the nature world, the Doorly continues to improve and grow.

Last year, the zoo opened a 28-acre African Grasslands habitat for six elephants from Swaziland. The project cost $73 million — the largest project in the zoo’s history. Alaskan Adventure, a splash area with 75 bronze sculptures of Alaskan species, also opened last year.

Omaha’s devotion to wildlife runs deep. Insurance company Mutual of Omaha is a longtime sponsor of the “Wild Kingdom” television show. The zoo’s Wild Kingdom Pavilion offers daily wildlife shows. It’s a good starting point for groups because of its maps and exhibits about the zoo’s history.

Guided group tours generally are not given, but 40-minute tram rides around the zoo include narration.

For treetop views, board the Skyfari, which resembles a ski chairlift. An Omaha Zoo Railroad ride is a third, seasonal option.

Groups no larger than 15 may buy a “backstage pass” for a behind-the-scene look at the aquarium, swamp or rainforest.

Groups of 40 or more receive an admission discount, plus complimentary admission for the motorcoach driver. There are designated spots for motorcoach parking.

Parts of the zoo can be rented for a group meal or cocktail reception. There are three restaurants, scattered concession stands and picnic areas.

For more information, call 402-738-6916, email groups@omahazoo.com or visit omahazoo.com.

Article by Mary Bergin