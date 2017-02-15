LAS VEGAS — Shop America Alliance and the U.S. Cultural & Heritage Tourism Marketing Council announced the annual ONE Travel Conference for Shopping, Dining and Cultural Tourism will be held Sept. 25–27 at Tropicana Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The conference theme is “Thriving Through Transitions.”

Shop America Alliance and the U.S. Cultural & Heritage Tourism Marketing Council will present the 2017 ONE Travel Conference in partnership with Las Vegas CVA and TravelNevada.

The 2017 conference marks the seventh annual ONE Travel Conference and the 20th annual Shop America Tourism Conference.

More than 20 expert presenters and tourism leaders will participate at the conference to share case studies and innovative ideas on how to maximize success in global tourism, with a focus on addressing new opportunities for business development and growth for the travel industry. A Tour Operator & Media Marketplace offering one-to-one meeting opportunities and Welcome Reception will kick off the conference, which will then go on to showcase the annual SASI-ONE Awards for innovative tourism marketing and the ONE Silent Auction to benefit charities in memory of the late Werner Escher of South Coast Plaza.

“The 2017 conference features two and a half days of executive level idea exchange and tourism business development opportunities, along with critical information to help participants thrive in these transitional times,” said Rosemary McCormick, president of Shop America Alliance and US Cultural & Heritage Tourism Marketing Council, producer of the ONE Travel Conference. “Shopping, dining and cultural and heritage travel are consistently ranked as the top three travel activities in the USA, according to data tracked by the National Travel & Tourism Office, the U.S. Travel Association and Mandala Research. Our goal is to continue to unify these powerful travel industry segments to speak with ONE voice on the importance of promoting these top travel experiences and economic generators.”

Registration for the ONE Travel Conference is at onetravelconference.com.

For more information on presentation and sponsorship opportunities, contact McCormick at 707-224-3795 or shopamericatours@aol.com.