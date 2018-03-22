Get up close and personal with OperaDelaware

OperaDelaware in Wilmington is the only professional opera company in Delaware and is sure to thrill guests with an intimate musical experience.

“For opera lovers or newcomers alike, there is nothing quite like the experience of hearing world-class opera in the intimate setting of the Grand Opera House,” said Mary Wilcosky, events manager for OperaDelaware. “In addition to opera, Wilmington has a thriving culinary scene within walking distance of The Grand and also boasts the Hotel Dupont that is well known for its level of service. The area also is home to several wineries that hold tastings for a fun addition to any trip.”

The 2017–18 season will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Puccini’s “II Trittico.” Other operas for the season include: “Suor Angelica”, “II Tabarro” and “Buoso’s Ghost.”

“OperaDelaware’s Opera Festival has received both national and international acclaim because of the programming and performance quality that we have produced,” Wilcosky said. “The Grand Opera House where we perform is a jewel — an 1871 structure lovingly renovated in 1971 with fabulous acoustics.”

Special group rates are available. For tour operator led groups, groups of 10–19 people will receive 15 percent off with one comp ticket and for groups of 20 or more people will receive 20 percent off with one comp ticket for every 10 people.

Aside from being the oldest opera company in Delaware, OperaDelaware is the 11th oldest professional opera company in the country. All OperaDelaware performances are held at the Grand Opera House. The opera also offers arts education programs for area schools.

If groups have more time in the Wilmington area, Wilcosky suggested taking advantage of the beauty of the area as well as visiting Longwood Gardens, Winterthur, Nemours Mansion and Gardens, as well as The Delaware Art Museum.

Motorcoach parking is available.

For more information, call 302-658-8063 or visit operade.org.