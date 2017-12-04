When visiting New Orleans, Louisiana, sampling beignets, listening to jazz music and touring the French Quarter are musts — and so is shopping at The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk.

“Groups can expect a unique shopping experience in the heart of downtown New Orleans,” said Laura Gurievsky, marketing manager for The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk. “Every day, there are numerous discounts of 25 percent to 65 percent off of a variety of designer brands, paired with fabulous views of the river and bright sky lights throughout the center.”

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk boasts over 75 retailers and restaurants, making it a premier shopping destination for groups. Popular stores include Nordstrom Rack, Le Creuset Outlet, Neiman Marcus and Puma Outlet.

The collection shares a wide variety of dining options as well, sure to satisfy both sweet and savory cravings. Café du Monde, Raising Cane’s, The Fudgery, The Crazy Lobster, Poppy’s Time Out and Mooyah are just a few places groups can indulge at. After shopping all afternoon, groups can wind down at River Bar, or grab a cocktail to go.

“Groups enjoy relaxing on the food court balcony overlooking the Mississippi River, taking in the hourly performances from the talented a cappella singers at The Fudgery, dining on beignets and café au lait at world-famous Café du Monde, taking a historic cruise on the Creole Queen, playing the xylophone instruments on Spanish Plaza, sampling wine at NOLA Tropical Winery, or simply strolling up and down the Riverwalk,” Gurievsky said.

Visiting groups receive Riverwalk VIP Coupon Books, which contain over $500 in savings and exclusive offers. Visits should be booked at least one week before arrival. Motorcoach parking is available at The Hilton Riverside, located adjacent to The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk.

“We love when groups visit the Riverwalk because they bring energy and activity to a center that’s already fueled with excitement,” Gurievsky said. “Our merchants are thriving and downtown New Orleans is a fantastic place to be. We love sharing those experiences with our customers.”

For more information, call 504-522-1555 or visit riverwalkneworleans.com.