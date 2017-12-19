Reminisce of days gone by at Ozark Country Market

Sitting at the top of a mountain overlooking Heber Springs, Ozark Country Market in Arkansas gives groups a memorable experience when shopping for local organic goods.

“We specialize in smiles, and do so by offering a splendid variety of local and Amish foods, and one-of-a-kind gifts,” said Kathy Brown, owner of Ozark Country Market. “We’re known for our raw, local honey, jams, jellies, delicious breads, creamery butter, handmade caramel apples, old-fashioned candies and chocolates to name a few. We also have a large selection of sugar-free and gluten-free goodies.”

Aside from shopping, guests can sample treats from the stocked sample bar. Visitors can also browse through chocolate-covered delights, plants, local artisan wares, outdoor furniture, pottery and rugs. The market’s eggs come from a local farmer down the road, and the organic produce is grown in the market’s aquaponics greenhouse.

“Our guests can shop in the market and explore the seasonal outdoor displays we set up in our plant nursery, and also tour the historic 1800s homestead barn still standing on the property,” Brown said. “I absolutely love the energy that tour groups bring into the market. The space is immediately filled with joy as people explore and visit with us and each other.”

Brown and her husband are both musicians and often perform when the market is open. This spring, the duo is hosting matinee dinner shows for tour groups called “Ozark Country Roundup.”

“We’ve got the best food this side of the Mississippi being cooked up fresh right next door, and folks should expect to have homemade, from-scratch meals, with a full show of down-home entertainment while they dine in a gorgeous setting amongst the flowers,” Brown said.

Tour groups get an exclusive coupon to use in the market, and motorcoach parking can be arranged. Groups booking upcoming dinner shows are encouraged to call ahead for reservations.

“It truly is a magical little market on top of a mountain,” Brown said. “Time seems to be enjoyed at a slower pace like it did in years gone by.”

For more information, call 501-206-0127 or visit ozarkcountrymarket.com.