Each year on the fourth Thursday of November, crowds line Detroit’s Woodward Avenue to cheer on an array of colorful floats, giant helium balloon characters, clowns and marching bands strutting through the heart of the city. The pageantry paves the way for the grand finale: the arrival of Santa Claus.

A holiday tradition since 1924, America’s Thanksgiving Parade lasts just a few hours, but preparation for the big event requires a year-round effort. Groups get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into crafting and caring for parade floats and costumes on an hourlong, guided walking tour of ParadeLand.

“It’s always magical,” said Sharon Morris, tour and project specialist for The Parade Company. Groups see artists sculpting Styrofoam into float props, woodworkers busy in the carpentry shop, seamstresses working on some of the 3,000 costumes, and floats being touched up and repaired.

Groups see the world’s largest collection of papier-mâché heads, some of which date to the 1940s and were made by artisans in Viareggio, Italy. The nearly 300 “Big Heads” include likenesses of critters, characters and local celebrities such as Bob Seger and Aretha Franklin.

Tours are offered for groups of 10 and more Monday–Friday all year (except parade week).

“A lot of people want to tour in November, but you can see so much activity in August, September and October,” Morris said.

ParadeLand occupies 200,000 square feet of a former industrial building designed by Detroit architect Albert Kahn.

Admission for the driver and guide is complimentary. Groups unload at the covered canopy, and motorcoach parking is plentiful. The ParadeLand floor is wheelchair accessible.

As a special surprise, at tour’s end everyone receives a gift of a clown nose, which makes a fun group photo, Morris said.

For more information on The Parade Company, call 313-923-7400 or visit theparade.org.

Article by Kath Usitalo