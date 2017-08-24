Paramount Theatre shows Chicagoland’s best

Named one of the “Top Ten Theatres in Chicago” by the League of Chicago Theatres, the award-winning Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Illinois, provides world-class entertainment for over 300,000 patrons each season.

The theater offers a variety of top Broadway musicals as well as world-class entertainment from dance, comedy, music, classical, children’s shows and free community events.

“Visitors get to see a high-caliber, professional show at a very inexpensive price,” said Joel Friend, director of sales and corporate relations at Paramount Theatre. “It really is the Broadway-in-Chicago experience without the Broadway/Chicago prices. Any theater can transport its audience to a new and faraway place. For Paramount specifically, we are recognized for artistic excellence, having recently won ‘Best Large Musical’ two years in a row — for West Side Story in 2016 and Les Miserables in 2015.”

Paramount offers group discounts, free tickets for group leaders, on-site lunch options, meet-and-greet the cast as well as behind-the-scenes tours and a convenient payment schedule for groups of 10 or more. Tours of the historic Paramount Theatre are also available for a per person charge. Reservations are required.

The theater is set in a great location. Nearby are restaurants, hotels and the Hollywood Casino.

Groups attending a Wednesday matinee Broadway performance can add lunch before the show at the newly renovated Meyer Ballroom in the North Island Center, next to the Hollywood Casino. Or, enjoy lunch catered by Enticing Cuisine and walk right across the street to enjoy the show.

Upcoming shows include: Elf, Cabaret and Once.

The Paramount Theatre Cafe is open one hour prior to show time (not open during Wednesday Broadway matinee) through intermission for coffee and desserts.

For more information, call 630-896-6666 or visit paramountaurora.com.

Article by Mira Temkin