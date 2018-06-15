Located at the confluence of the Ohio and Little Kanawha rivers, Parkersburg, West Virginia, teems with a diverse culture, and an especially vibrant food scene. In addition to being Wood County’s most populous city, Parkersburg also is the oldest settlement.

“We have a wide variety of ethnic food ranging from Chams Lebanese Cuisine and Mango Latin Bistro, both located on Market Street, to Fusion Japanese Steakhouse, daVinci’s and Colombo’s, both family-owned Italian eateries, or Philippines Best,” said Hannah Duffield, marketing coordinator for the Greater Parkersburg Convention & Visitors Bureau. “There are also plenty of traditional American food options like Spats at the Blennerhassett Hotel, The Coffee Bar or the North End Tavern & Brewery.”

The North End Tavern & Brewery is famous for its juicy NET Burger. Out-of-towners are encouraged to stop by the neighborhood pub and pair its legendary burger with a craft beer.

“Groups can experience two cultures at once, the first being the comfortable small-town atmosphere, and the second being the unique flavors of each restaurant that transport you to their homeland,” Duffield said.

Aside from eateries, Parkersburg is home to Parkersburg Brewing Co., a local favorite offering a variety of handcrafted brews. Craft beer aficionados also can visit Marietta Brewing Company in nearby Marietta, Ohio.

Between bites and sips, groups are able to catch a glimpse of Parkersburg’s history and heritage with a visit to Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park, and the Oil & Gas Museum. Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park features a Palladian mansion and museum, and it is accessible by a sternwheeler riverboat. Groups can tour the grounds and take a horse-drawn carriage ride.

“Groups should come to Parkersburg to experience the cuisine and culture because what we have to offer is more than food, it is an experience that can’t be found anywhere else,” Duffield said. “With our rich history and ethnic mix, guests will leave with a unique story to tell.”

For more information, call 800-752-4982 or visit greaterparkersburg.com.