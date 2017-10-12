Augusta, Georgia, became a boomtown in the Industrial Revolution thanks to the Augusta Canal, built in 1845. It was crucial to the South during the Civil War, and an 1870s enlargement drew comparisons with the mighty Suez Canal. The Augusta Canal, best explored on a Petersburg Boat Tour, is important to the city for its water supply and its urban nature area. Student and youth groups can choose from either a history or science tour, or a combination of both.

Named after the now-submerged market town of Petersburg, Georgia, Petersburg boats are like giant canoes ranging from 20 to 80 feet long. They originally transported tobacco and cotton along the Savannah River.

Since 2003, two specially designed boats (to resemble the original Petersburg boats) have carried groups on narrated, hour-long tours of the canal. Up to 36 people can be accommodated per boat.

Tours pass two 18th-century homes and historic industrial sites. Groups learn the story of local visionary Henry Cumming, who planned the canal.

“Tourism followed the industrial boom of the 1880s and 1890s, and golf courses were built for tourists,” said Julia Boone, programs coordinator for Petersburg Boat Tours. “So, without the canal, we might not have the Masters Golf Tournament here in Augusta.”

There are longer evening music and sunset cruises, and plenty of wildlife to spot: great blue heron, great egret, coot, grebe, cormorant, anhinga and sometimes osprey. Muskrat, river otters and beaver can be spotted swimming to the banks. Sometimes a snake will make an appearance, and in early summer when the heat rises, visitors spot the occasional alligator.

In its heyday, there were as many as 12 mill complexes along the canal, ranging from grist and flour mills to an iron foundry and larger cotton mills, some of which survive today. The popular Civil War tour passes Sibley Mill, in front of which is a tall obelisk chimney, the last remaining structure of the former Confederate Powderworks, a vital gunpowder factory during the Civil War.

Tours start at the Augusta Canal Discovery Center at Enterprise Mill, a renovated textile plant that opened as a museum in 2003. Allow an hour for the center’s exhibits and a 10-minute overview film, The Power of a Canal. Motorcoaches drop off visitors at the center and park for free across the street, on the east side of the mill on St. Sebastian Way.

For more information, call 706-823-0440, ext. 4, or visit augustacanal.com.

Article by Lee Howard