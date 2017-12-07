At any time of the year the work of Italian Renaissance painters, Dutch masters, and French Impressionists welcome groups to great galleries at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. During the holiday season, special exhibits add to its impressive permanent holdings.

“The museum is a warm and wonderful place to visit during the holidays,” said Shari Feldman, manager of group sales. “We have an exhibition on view that celebrates the 100 years of John G. Johnson’s Collection of European Old Master Art. The exhibition is included with admission to the museum.”

A disciplined connoisseur and amateur art historian, the late John G. Johnson collected diverse art works in depth and amassed one of the finest collections of European art in America. His collection of nearly 1,500 works spans the 13th to 19th centuries and is a cornerstone of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s galleries. “Old Masters Now: Celebrating the Johnson Collection” can be found in the Dorrance Galleries. Other works from his collection will be interspersed throughout the Museum.

This exhibition marks the centenary of Johnson’s death and his extraordinary bequest to his native city. Bringing up to 90 key works from the collection together, it celebrates Johnson as an important American collector, explores the breadth of his collecting interests, and reveals the ways in which the collection continues to be a rich source of discovery and research.

Additionally, groups can arrange lunch in the gallery space that overlooks the Great Stair Hall, which is surrounded by large tapestries from the 1600s. Afternoon tea and private receptions also are on-site options.

“Another great option for groups is to visit the Historic Homes in Fairmount Park, which will be decorated for the holidays. Our guides get on the coach with groups and take them into the park giving information about the park along the way,” Feldman said.

Groups can arrange for guided tours, which usually last for an hour. There is limited parking available at the museum.

No photography is allowed in special exhibit areas. However, groups can take a commemorative photo on the museum’s front steps, made famous in the Oscar-winning motion picture, Rocky.

For more information, call 215-684-7863, email groupvisits@philamuseum.org or visit philamuseum.org.