Pigeon Forge receives 8 Kaleidoscope Awards for special events

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge (Tenn.) Department of Tourism claimed eight Kaleidoscope Awards in recognition of the city’s special events during the 14th annual Southeast Festivals & Events Association (SFEA) conference in Lexington, Kentucky, in February.

Pigeon Forge’s 2016 Saddle Up festival, a celebration of the Western lifestyle, claimed four Silver Awards and one Bronze Award. Saddle Up’s Chuck Wagon Cookoff was recognized with one of the Silver Awards for best event within an event. The outdoor-focused Wilderness Wildlife Week was recognized with one Silver Award and a Bronze Award for best event within an event for Appalachian Homecoming’s Cades Cove Preservation Association Picnic Dinner fundraiser. A Mountain Quiltfest, which features displays and dozens of classes, earned a Bronze Award.

“The quality of submissions continues to increase each year making it more difficult for the judges to select the winners,” said Brenda Pierce, SFEA executive director.

“Pigeon Forge’s special events are entertaining and educational and give our guests even more reasons to visit,” said Leon Downey, executive director of the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism. “We are certainly appreciative of SFEA’s award-winning recognition.”

Pigeon Forge’s 2017 Wilderness Wildlife Week takes place May 9-13. For more information, visit mypigeonforge.com.

SFEA is a 501 (c) 6 membership-based organization comprising festival and event planners, venues and industry service providers. It was founded in 2009 to strengthen the festival and event industry throughout the Southeastern U.S. by hosting educational sessions, networking opportunities, award recognition and additional events throughout the year. These activities allow for continued professional growth within the festivals and events industry.