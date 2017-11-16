Welcome to Plymouth and Plymouth County, Massachusetts, where history is just the beginning.

Whether spring, summer or fall, each season offers another enjoyable reason to visit.

Nestled between Boston and Cape Cod, Plymouth County is a quintessential New England destination, best known for the Pilgrim Story through attractions such as Pilgrim Hall Museum, Plymouth Rock and Plimoth Plantation’s historical sites, where role players portray residents of the English Village the Pilgrims built in the first years after their 1620 arrival. The Native American side of this iconic history is expertly communicated at the Wampanoag Homesite adjacent to the Village.

Whale watching, boat tours, lantern tours on paths and lanes used for the past 400 years along with our colorful cranberry harvests are just samples of available activities. Arts and antiques, lighthouses and historic homes allow visitors to discover heritage found only on these shores.

Plymouth County is also the perfect hub for spending time in Boston, Cape Cod, the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, the cities of New Bedford and Fall River and even neighboring Newport, Rhode Island as each is just under, or just over, an hour from Plymouth.

Plymouth County — where history is just the beginning of a great getaway — boasts a blend of history, recreation, arts and culture, as well as lodging, dining and shopping for all tastes and budget.

Where will your groups visit begin?

Visit SeePlymouth.com for in-depth information providing all the details necessary to plan a quality tour that is fun and educational.